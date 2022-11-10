IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. IAA had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
IAA Price Performance
NYSE IAA opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
Institutional Trading of IAA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IAA
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.