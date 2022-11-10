IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. IAA had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAA Price Performance

NYSE IAA opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get IAA alerts:

Institutional Trading of IAA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About IAA

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.