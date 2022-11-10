ICON 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.99 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $152.68 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15694678 USD and is down -14.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $15,564,340.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

