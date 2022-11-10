IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 379,076 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $16.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

