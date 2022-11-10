IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 14.8% Higher

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.75. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

IEH Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

