iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.09 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00005255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $74.62 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,531.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00041515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00242185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000131 BTC.

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation."

