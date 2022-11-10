IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 430.6% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IGAC remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. IG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in IG Acquisition by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 159,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in IG Acquisition by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 158,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in IG Acquisition by 355.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

