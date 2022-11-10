IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 18.3%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 3,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 138,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 22.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $838.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,193,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

