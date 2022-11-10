Immutable X 24 Hour Volume Tops $41.11 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $267.71 million and $41.11 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
