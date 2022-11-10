Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.