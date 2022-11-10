Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
