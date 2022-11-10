Informa (LON:INF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $554.00

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 554 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 576.20 ($6.63). Informa shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.59), with a volume of 3,721,509 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on INF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 750 ($8.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.48) to GBX 690 ($7.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 640 ($7.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 681 ($7.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 548.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 553.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,734.00.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

