Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 10,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

