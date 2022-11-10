Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

TSE INE opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

