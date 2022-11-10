Insider Buying: LXRandCo, Inc. (TSE:LXR) Insider Buys C$66,990.00 in Stock

LXRandCo, Inc. (TSE:LXR – Get Rating) insider Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership acquired 609,000 shares of LXRandCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,950,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,534,555.

Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership acquired 41,000 shares of LXRandCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,510.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership purchased 390,500 shares of LXRandCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,955.00.

LXRandCo Stock Performance

Shares of LXRandCo stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. LXRandCo, Inc. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,293.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

LXRandCo Company Profile

LXRandCo ( TSE:LXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LXRandCo, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded pre-owned handbags and accessories. Its product categories include women's handbags comprising shoulder bags, tote bags, and travel bags, as well as other complementary accessories, such as leather goods, jewelry, and silk scarfs through its e-commerce website at lxrco.com, as well as e-commerce platforms of its partners across North America.

