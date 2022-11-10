Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 2,983 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,711. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.