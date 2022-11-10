Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,685,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $18.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.85. 5,069,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -158.43 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $451.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.