Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BankUnited Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of BKU stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 741,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,350. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

