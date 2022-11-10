Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells $227,868.62 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.4 %

BL stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $132.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

