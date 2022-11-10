Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells $227,868.62 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BlackLine Stock Down 1.4 %
BL stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $132.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
Featured Stories
