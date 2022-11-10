Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells 14,600 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Trading Up 13.5 %

BLK stock traded up $90.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $759.81. 1,795,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

