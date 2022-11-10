Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells 14,600 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BlackRock Trading Up 13.5 %
BLK stock traded up $90.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $759.81. 1,795,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
