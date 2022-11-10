Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00.
Gartner Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE IT traded up $17.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.90. The stock had a trading volume of 491,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,383. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.34.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
