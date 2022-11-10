Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00.

Gartner Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $17.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.90. The stock had a trading volume of 491,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,383. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

