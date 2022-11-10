Insider Selling: Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) CEO Sells 40,520 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HON traded up $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $214.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $225.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 982,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

