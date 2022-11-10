Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 19,743 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $14,972.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75.
InfuSystem Stock Down 5.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 58,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,721. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 million, a P/E ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.