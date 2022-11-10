Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 19,743 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $14,972.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 58,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,721. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 million, a P/E ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in InfuSystem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

