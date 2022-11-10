Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells 13,150 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lantheus stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 965,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $71,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,532,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,879,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

