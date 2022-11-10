Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $153,624.80 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,367,147.60.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Peter Anevski sold 2,248 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $88,526.24.
- On Monday, October 17th, Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $15,732.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.
Progyny Stock Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.