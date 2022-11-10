Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $153,624.80 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,367,147.60.

On Thursday, October 20th, Peter Anevski sold 2,248 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $88,526.24.

On Monday, October 17th, Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $15,732.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60.

On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.

Progyny Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 337,578.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 489,179 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

