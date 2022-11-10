Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $282,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $296,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

RLAY stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 378,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.