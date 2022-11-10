Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 3,249 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of S traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,487. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SentinelOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

