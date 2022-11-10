Insider Selling: Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
TGLS opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
