Insider Selling: Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

