Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $380,127.33 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance
THG stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55.
The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.
Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on THG. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.
About The Hanover Insurance Group
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.
Featured Stories
