Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $380,127.33 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THG. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

