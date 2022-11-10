Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.57 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.10). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 137,390 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Inspired Trading Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.55. The stock has a market cap of £90.87 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65.
Inspired Dividend Announcement
About Inspired
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.
