Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.57 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.10). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 137,390 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.55. The stock has a market cap of £90.87 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65.

Inspired Dividend Announcement

About Inspired

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.