Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.85.

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$198.64. The stock had a trading volume of 155,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$188.98. The firm has a market cap of C$34.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

