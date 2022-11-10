Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,036,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 828,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 487,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 345,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 306,610 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

