Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

