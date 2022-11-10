Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,711,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000.

VCR opened at $222.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.13 and a 200-day moving average of $250.55. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

