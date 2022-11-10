Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $109.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

