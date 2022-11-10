Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.