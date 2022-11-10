International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INSW. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

INSW opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,200,662. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

