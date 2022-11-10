Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $34.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,196. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

