Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $34.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,196. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.08.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $538.79.
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.