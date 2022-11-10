Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.57. 6,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

