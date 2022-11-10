Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.57. 6,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
