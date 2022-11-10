Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,919,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,137. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

