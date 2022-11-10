Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $14.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.51. 3,906,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,481,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

