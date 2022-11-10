Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of RYU stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

