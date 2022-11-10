Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI traded up $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

