Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 634,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 100,733 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $756,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $2,499,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

