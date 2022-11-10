Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 10th (ADTH, AGFY, AMKBY, AMRS, APLS, ARCT, ARLUF, ATIP, ATUSF, AVB)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 10th:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.75.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

