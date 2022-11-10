Investors Buy Large Volume of AGNC Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 40,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 23,616 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 546,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572,118. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

