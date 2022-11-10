Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Trading Down 28.1%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) shares dropped 28.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

Read More

