Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IONS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

