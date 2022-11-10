IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $18,973.19 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

