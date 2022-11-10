IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 228.1% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSML traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

