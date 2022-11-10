IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.05

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.05 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.53). IQE shares last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.53), with a volume of 1,120,650 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £386.69 million and a P/E ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.12.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.