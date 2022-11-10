iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.24. 149,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

